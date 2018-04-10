In a shocking video which surfaced online, a 22-year-old woman was beaten up by a group of drunk men in Assam. The incident which has taken social media by storm, took place in Assam's Golapara district, 130 kilometres from Guwahati. According to the district police, 12 people have been arrested in the alleged case of moral policing.

A dreadful video which surfaced online shows a 22-year-old woman being beaten up by a group of drunk men in Assam. In the video, the woman is standing next to a vehicle while trying to make an urgent phone call to someone. She screams for help as two men pull her hair and kick her. In what could be perceived as another case of moral policing, the girl was beaten up on the pretext of having an affair with her Muslim companion. The incident which has taken social media by storm, took place in Assam’s Golapara district, 130 kilometres from Guwahati.

According to the district police, 12 people have been arrested in the alleged case of moral policing. While two men were busy assaulting the woman, another man was recording the entire harassment on his mobile phone. In the disturbing video, the woman, who was attacked by a group of drunk man can be seen screaming for help. She was repeatedly trying to make a phone call but gets thrashed every time. The drunkard not only pulled her hair or thrashed her, but kicked at her private part too.

They then turned to her Muslim companion, kicked and thrashed him as he begs for help in pain and fear. The woman fell unconscious immediately after the assault. After the video surfaced, the police registered a case and is trying to zero in the main accused. The girl belongs to Garo community and was about to get married. She was going to a medical centre with her friend when she was allegedly attacked by the drunk men. According to police, before assaulting her, drunken men asked an explanation from the woman for going out with another main. The incident took place in the full public view and nobody came forward to save the woman, a leading news website quoted a social activist as saying.

