The counting of votes of assembly elections 2018 results for Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura will begin at 8 AM on Saturday. The election commission has taken all precautionary measures including tight security for the counting day in northeastern states. The BJP has might emerged as a big player in the assembly election 2018. The voting for assembly elections has taken place on 18 and 27 February 2018 and 3rd March 2018 (Friday) will be the big day for Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura when results will be finalized for next 5 years.

The exit polls in the north-east states have revealed that it is going to be an interesting fight in Nagaland. BJP is likely to win in the state with NDPP. In the north-eastern state, BJP+ NDPP are likely to win on 27-32 seats. While NPF is likely to get hold of 20-25. Congress is likely to grab power on 0-2 seats and others are likely to retain 5-7 seats. In Meghalaya, BJP is likely to win on 8-12 seats, while NPP is likely to win on 23-27 seats. Congress is likely to grab 13-17 seats. While others are likely to grab 2-6 seats. Talking about Tripura, BJP+IPFT are likely to win on 35-45 seats.

CPI(M) is likely to get hold of 14-23seats, while Congress might go seatless. Others are likely to 0-1 seats. Around 75% voting was recorded in Nagaland and 67% Meghalaya this year.

