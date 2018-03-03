The Hyderabad High Court on Friday has ordered the Telangana government to conduct a post-mortem of the killed Naxalites and hand over the dead bodies of killed Maoists to their respective families. The court has directed authorities to take steps to ensure the autopsy is done by the forensic experts and senior medical officers and should be videographed.

As per reports, the Telangana Advocate General told that the Madras High Court may not have any authority over the petition as the fire incident was reported in Ussur police station in the area of Bijapur district of Chattisgarh

In the latest update to the joint operation led by Telangana and Chattisgarh police, the Hyderabad High Court on Friday has ordered the Telangana government to conduct a post-mortem and hand over the dead bodies of killed Maoists to their respective families. Over 10 Naxals were killed yesterday in a major security operation by security officials in Pujari Kanker in Bijapur district. After the encounter, some of the Maoists were admitted to Bhadrachalam hospital in Telangana. The bench led by Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice K Vijaya Lakshmi has directed authorities to take required steps to ensure the autopsy is done by the forensic experts and senior medical officers and should be videographed. The authorities are also directed to take immediate step to hand over the bodies to their relatives.

While hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by president of the Civil Liberties Committee, Gaddam Lakshman, the bench came to the particular resolution. The petitioner raised the issue of protection of human rights which comes under National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) directions and need to be followed in the case. He also informed the court that the bodies of the Naxalites are kept in the Bhadrachalam and should be handed over to their families or should be shifted to either the Osmania General Hospital or Mahatma Gandhi Memorial hospital in Warangal for the autopsy. The petitioner also requested the High Court to register a case of murder under Section 302 of Indian Penal Code in connection with the encounter.

ALSO READ: 10 Naxals killed in joint operation by Telangana and Chhattisgarh Police in Bijapur

As per reports, the Telangana Advocate General told that the Hyderabad High Court may not have any authority over the petition as the fire incident was reported in Ussur police station in the area of Bijapur district of Chattisgarh. He further presented the request of Chattisgarh, the bodies were brought to Bhadrachalam for conducting an autopsy.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE TO READ: Social activist Anna Hazare to join protest against the alleged SSC CGL examination tier 2 paper leak

ALSO READ: Holi horror! 16-year-old boy beaten to death in Rajasthan’s Alwar

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App