A day after a major fire broke out at a plastic factory in Delhi’s Bawana area claiming at least 17 lives, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and North Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Preeti Aggarwal was caught on camera telling one of her aides not to speak against the factory as the license lies with them. The act has caused a major embarrassment to the party. In a video that was shared by news agency ANI, Preeti Aggarwal is seen whispering to one of her aides, “Iss factory ki licensing hamare paas hai, isliye hum kuch nahi bol sakte (the licensing of the factory is with us, hence we can’t say anything)”.

The video went viral and was also retweeted by the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. However, the BJP leader in her defence said that AAP was trying to malign her image and should be apologetic for spreading lies. She said, “A video of me is being made viral on social media & has been retweeted by CM as well. I only made some inquiry about the place from my co-workers & I meant we shouldn’t say anything about such unfortunate incident at this time.”

The North Delhi Mayor Preeti Aggarwal said the industrial area is under Delhi State Industrial Development Corporation (DSIDC) and land allotment has been done by the Delhi government. “They should at least see what work is being done there. Is making a fake video viral & confusing public is fair? It’s condemnable & I expect Arvind Kejriwal Ji to apologise,” Preeti Aggarwal said.

As many as 17 people, including 10 women, were burnt alive or asphyxiated and 30 others injured in a fire in a plastic warehouse in west Delhi’s Bawana on Saturday evening. Cheif Minister Arvind Kejriwal ordered a probe into the incident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the next of the kin of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh to those who were injured in the fire. Kejriwal said a thorough probe will be done on how the incident happened and who gave license to the factory.

The police have arrested Manoj Jain, the owner of the factory. He was running the factory alone and had taken it on rent. The fire that broke out at around 6.20 pm on the ground floor of the warehouse had just one exit at the front and this led to the trapping of most of the workers. Fifteen fire engines were rushed to the spot to douse the flames.