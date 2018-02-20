A 21-year-old tribal girl was gangraped by several men in Bengal while she was returning home from a village fair. After raping, the attackers inserted iron rod inside her private parts which left her severely injured. The matter has been filed with Kushmandi Police Station and the cops are waiting for the victim to gain consciousness in order to get her statement.

The incident happened when the 21-year-old girl was returning home from a village fair on Sunday evening. While on her way, a group of men attacked her and took her to a deserted location. They took turns raping her and later inserted iron rod inside her private parts. Upon hearing her screams, locals in the vicinity ran towards her and managed to save her from the attackers. They rushed her to the nearby Raigunj Superspeciality hospital, where she was given immediate surgery.

After her condition failed to improve, the doctors referred her to Malda Medical College and Hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment. Speaking on the victim’s condition, a Malda Hospital official said, “She was kept in CCU and was in a semi-conscious state. She is undergoing operations now. The doctors are doing ‘open’ surgery to detect the exact internal injuries. A team comprising surgeons and gynaecologists has been formed to monitor her.”

The matter has been filed with Kushmandi Police Station and the cops are waiting for the victim to gain consciousness in order to get her statement. Acting swiftly on the matter, they have rounded up few suspects and have detained one so far.

