Two Class 4 girls were allegedly raped by their teacher for four days after school hours. The police said that the accused is currently on run. The matter was highlighted after one of the accused denied going to school on April 20. The following incident took place in Raiganj in West Bengal's North Dinajpur district.

After the Unnao and Kathua rape cases surfaced, a series of rape incidents against children have been reported from across the nation. Recently, a primary school teacher in Bengal has been accused of allegedly raping two Class 4 girls. The teacher of the school has been accused of raping both the minors for four days continuously after school hours. The matter was highlighted after one of the accused denied going to school on April 20. After being asked by her parents, the victim narrated the matter to her parents. Following this, parents of both the minor girls filed a complaint with the police.

As per police reports, the accused has been identified as a 35-year-old who teaches primary students. The police added that teacher is on the run. Narrating her ordeal to parents, the victim said that the accused teacher had been raping her for past four days. The victim added that there was another girl who was also raped by the teacher. Later, the other girl also told the police the horrors she had faced in past four days. The two girls also added that the teacher had threatened to kill them if they shared the incident with their parents.

After the complaint was filed, the two girls were sent for medical tests. As per reports, the incident took place in Raiganj in West Bengal’s North Dinajpur district. The place is almost 400 km from state’s capital, Kolkata. The following incident was reported after the Union Cabinet cleared an ordinance, providing for lengthy jail terms and even the death penalty for sex offenders convicted of raping girls below the age of 12 years. Meanwhile, as per the ordinance, the punishment for the gangrape of a victim below 16 years of age will be imprisonment for life.

