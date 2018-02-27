On Tuesday, West Bengal police has ceased huge quantum of explosives from a house in Burbhum district. Police has recovered 8 thousand gelatin sticks, 18 thousand detonators and over 100 kilograms of Ammonium Nitrate (NHO3). Acting swiftly on the information from intelligence west Bengal police got a big success as they recovered a huge quantum of explosives. Police is investigating the matter not ruling out the terror angle.

Earlier, In Nagaland, 1 person died in a bomb blast in a polling station Mon district’s Tizit area. The incident took place while the polling for the assembly elections in Nagaland was underway. Going by reports, the person who became the victim of the bomb blast has received serious injuries. Fortunately, no loss of life has been reported yet but the concerned authorities including security officials, police and district administration are on alert and investigation has been initiated into the blast. The victim, who sustained injuries on his leg is a village council member. Going by media reports, the blast occurred around 5:45 AM when a crude bomb was tossed at the polling station.

Meanwhile, speaking on the ongoing assembly polls in Nagaland, Chief Minister TR Zeliang said, “We expect that polling will finish smoothly and we will an absolute majority as per voice of the people. We hope peace will prevail in the state and we will move for Naga political solution. Meanwhile, voting is underway in the north-eastern states of Meghalaya and Nagaland on Tuesday as Bharatiya Janata Paty (BJP) and Congress lock horns against each other in 59 assembly constituencies.

