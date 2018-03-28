Karnataka's senior IPS officer D Roopa, who disclosed that AIADMK leader VK Sasikala is getting special treatment in the Bengaluru jail has now landed herself in a controversy. The Namma Foundation Bengaluru has accused the brace lady officer of lying. The non-profit organisation said D Roopa wasn't offered award so there is no case of turning down the award. Earlier the police officer had claimed that she had turned down the award offered by Namma Bengaluru Foundation.

A senior woman Indian Police Service (IPS) from Karnataka, who got a lot of appreciations from everywhere – public and other administrative channels for her brave revealings. But, now the brave lady officer has landed into a new controversy. D Roopa, who is currently acting as the Inspector General of Police (Home Guard and Civil Defence Bengaluru), has reportedly turned down the award announced by the Namma Bengaluru Foundation. The woman police officer who exposed that senior AIADMK leader VK Sasikala is getting special treatment in Bengaluru jail, D Roopa was then Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of prisons Karnataka.

However, hitting back at the police officer, the non-profit organisation which announced the award on Tuesday said, “there is no case of turning down the award as she was never offered the award by the organisation. The organisation has also accused the officer of fiercely lobbying when she was nominated to the Namma Awards and said the public acknowledgement of turning down the award is immature malicious conduct by a nominee who was not able to make to its list of final winners. Denying all accusations by the Namma Bengaluru Foundation, D Roopa talking to NDTV about the controversy said, “If the Namma foundation is now saying that I’m not the winner, why did they kept quiet after my March 23 letter. ”

Namma Bengaluru Award may be good for NGO/citizen groups but not for government servants. Rules do not permit; especially when an organisation has a conflict of interest, NBF having dragged Govt to Court on several matters like Steel Flyover, lake encroachment, sewage into lakes. pic.twitter.com/UfAnrIcvCZ — D Roopa IPS (@D_Roopa_IPS) March 27, 2018

Earlier, the letter written by the lady officer to Namma Foundation, which was released by the news agency ANI, says that she couldn’t accept the award as it includes a heavy cash award and my conscience does not permit me for this. In the letter, D Roopa added that government officials should maintain equidistance from all the quasi-judicial bodies and associations that have bare minimum overtone.

However, clarifying its stand, IPS D Roopa on March 27 took to Twitter and said, “Namma Bengaluru Award may be good for NGO/citizen groups but not for government servants. Rules do not permit; especially when an organisation has a conflict of interest, NBF having dragged Govt to Court on several matters like Steel Flyover, lake encroachment, sewage into lakes.”

