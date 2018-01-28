In a shocking video, a man in his thirties was caught on camera for mercilessly beating up his own son. The two-minute-long video that has recently surfaced online shows a man who was thrashing his own son for lying. The horrendous act was captured by child's mother as his father insisted her.

In a dreadful video surfaced online, a cruel father, in his thirties, was seen thrashing his own 10-year-old son for lying in Bengaluru. In the video, the boy is continuously pleading with his father for forgiveness. In the two-minute-long video, shot by child’s mother, there are tears of a small kid, who is constantly telling his father that he won’t repeat the mistake again. Ignoring his request, the father beats his own child with everything in his reach. He smacks his hands with the mobile charger, slaps him, slams him on the bed and then grabs him by his throat and throws him on the floor. He kicks him mercilessly while the child is lying on the floor sobbing.

The video was shot by the child’s mother two months back but has surfaced now after the woman gave her phone for repairs at a mobile repair shop. The shopkeeper saw the video when he was preserving the data. After going through this horrific video, the shopkeeper informed an NGO, which approached the police. “We have arrested the father under the Juvenile Justice Act. The matter is being investigated… We have charged him under the Juvenile Justice Act 82 and the Indian Penal Code Sections 323 and 506,” said M N Anuchaith, Deputy Commissioner of Police Bangalore West Division.

The father has been arrested under the Juvenile Justice Act. According to the police, the boy has not suffered any major injuries from the beating. According to the reports in a leading daily, the mother recorded the video to be shown to her son so that he doesn’t lie again. The video was shot on the father insistence. The video becomes unbearable as the terrified child keeps asking for a second chance. According to the reports, the boy was lying about skipping his tuitions and completing his homework.