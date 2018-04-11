Bengaluru based Sri Rajarajeshwari Temple in RR Nagar has a dress code for the worshipers. That's not all. Women are not even allowed to leave their hair open. The notice emphasised that they should tie their hair with clips or rubber bands. A member of the temple trust, Hayagreeva Achar, confirmed that the dress code is not something new and has been followed for many years.

In Sri Rajarajeshwari Temple in RR Nagar, Bengaluru, a noticeboard mentioned it has a dress code for the worshipers. The temple authorities have suggested that men wear dhoti or pants while women wear saris or churidar with dupatta. The notice board at the temple entrance reads, “Modern outfits like bermudas, shirts, mini-skirts, middies, sleeveless tops, low-waist jeans and short length T-shirts are not permitted inside the temple”, stressing on devotees to wear traditional clothes when entering the temple.

That’s not all. Women are not even allowed to leave their hair open. The notice emphasised that they should tie their hair with clips or rubber bands. A member of the temple trust, Hayagreeva Achar, confirmed that the dress code is not something new and has been followed for many years. Speaking to TOI, Achar said, “Of late, we have been noticing that many youngsters visit the temple in shorts. We advise women not to wear jeans or shorts here. We have to follow our culture”.

Stressing on the new dress code, Achar claimed that we advise people to follow the dress code, though we do not bar anybody from entering the premises. No devotee has been denied entry in the temple so far. According to a report published by thequint.com security officials posted inside Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi have been assigned a new dress code-dhoti and kurta.

