The RJD demanded the arrest of BJP's Aurangabad MP Sushil Kumar Singh for saying on March 26 that “there is a reaction to an action"

After clashes broke out in various parts in Bihar over the last week, by lashing out at Nitish Kumar, RJD Chief Lalu Yadav blamed his former ally and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and reportedly stated he was “finished”. On March 17, communal clashes broke in Medini Chowk under Nathnagar police station, a Muslim-dominated area, Bhagalpur when Bharatiya Janata Party, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, and Bajrang Dal workers carried out a Ram Navami procession.

“Nitish Kumar is now finished. There are riots and incidents of violence all over Bihar. BJP has set the whole state ablaze,” ANI quoted Yadav. The religious procession injured more than 20 people including 4 security personnel after members of 2 communities clashed in the Nalanda district, Bihar. Nalanda is also the native district of CM Nitish Kumar communal clashes erupted in many districts since the Ram Navami procession last Sunday. The districts include- Bhagalpur and Aurangabad.

At least 3 FIRs have been lodged and 150 people have taken into custody in connection with violence in Aurangabad. The RJD demanded the arrest of BJP’s Aurangabad MP Sushil Kumar Singh for saying on March 26 that “there is a reaction to an action”. Bihar Police has set up special 2 special investigations to look over the matter, in which half a dozen people were injured and around 35 shopped gutted.

