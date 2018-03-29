Union Minister’s son, Arijit Shashwat, on Thursday moved Patna High Court, seeking quashing of FIR filed against him in connection with Bhagalpur communal clashes. The Bhagalpur court had also issued warrants against eight others for allegedly inciting the violence in the district last week.

Arijit Shashwat, one of the persons accused of triggering the recent communal violence in Bhagalpur, Bihar, on Thursday moved the Patna High Court, seeking quashing of the FIR filed against him. According to a report, an arrest warrant has been issued against Shashwat, who is the son of Union Minister of State (MoS) Ashwini Kumar Choubey, on Sunday. The Bhagalpur court had also issued warrants against eight others for allegedly inciting the violence in the district last week.

Shashwat said he will not surrender as he is not running from anything. “Mein nyayalay ki sharan mein hun. Bhaagte woh hain, khojna unko padta hai jo kahin gayab ho gaye hon, mein samaaj ke beech mein hun (I am in court’s shelter. Those who are absconding need to be searched for. I am right there),” Shashwat was quoted as saying. He asked why should he surrender? If the court issues warrant it provides a shelter too. The court will decide what to do with one when you approach it. “If the police come to arrest me, I will do what they ask. I am moving an anticipatory bail application,” Shashwat said.

At least 3 FIRs have been lodged and 150 people have been taken into custody in connection with the violence in Aurangabad. Bihar Police has set up special 2 special investigations to look into the matter in which half a dozen people were injured and around 35 shops gutted. On March 17, communal clashes broke out in Medini Chowk under Nathnagar police station, a Muslim-dominated area, Bhagalpur when workers owing allegiance to the Bharatiya Janata Party, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, and Bajrang Dal workers carried out a Ram Navami procession.

Communal clashes in Bhagalpur and Aurangabad have hurt the Bihar government significantly. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was roundly criticised by RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav who is in Delhi for treatment at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences.

