The Mumbai Police on Sunday, March 25, refused to grant permission to a protest march, Ambedkar-led Elgar Morcha, planned by a group of activists to demand the conviction of Hindutva leader Sambhaji Bhide in the Bhima-Koregaon violence case. The police claimed, that the protest was denied as it could cause inconvenience in the city on a working day to the people and protesters were asked to gather at the Azad Maidan in South Mumbai. The activist wanted to take out the protest march from Ranubaug in Byculla, according to a release.

Dalit groups have alleged that it was Sambhaji Bhide and Samasta Hindu Aghadi leader Milind Ekbote who ignited the violence at the Bhima Koregaon on January 1, 2018, a site situated near Pune. Dalit leaders celebrate the British victory as it is believed that soldiers from the Mahar community, considered as untouchables were part of the British force. On January 1, 2018, Dalits in large numbers were gathered at the historical memorial in the village to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the battle.

The other accused in the case, Milind Ekbote, has been taken into custody for his alleged role in the violence, authorities are yet to take any action against Sambhaji Bhide. Bahujan Mahasangh Leader and grandson of Dr B R Ambedkar Prakash Ambedkar had last week demanded Bhide’s arrest by March 26, warning of an agitation if the government did not respond to the demand.

