The main accused in the Bhima Koregaon violence that took place in Pune district, Milind Ekbote has been detained by Pune police. The apex court in February gave him the relief of anticipatory bail until March 14, that is, today. The violence occurred after some people, reported with saffron flags, pelted stones at cars which were heading towards Bhima Koregaon for the commemoration of New Year’s Day.

Pune Police has detained Milind Ekbote, the main accused in the Bhima Koregaon that took place in Pune district on January 1 this year, an event in order to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the Bhima Koregaon when violence erupted after when innumerable Dalits were visiting a war memorial, some of the pro-Hindutva outfits had opposed

the celebration of the 1818 battle at Bhima Koregaon. The apex court in February gave him the relief of anticipatory bail until March 14, that is, today. Pune police have registered a case against Ekbote and another leader, Sambhaji Bhide, for allegedly inciting the violence.

Yesterday, on Tuesday, Mach 13, the chief minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis announced the withdrawal of all cases, except serious ones in the overall matter, the CM speaking at the Legislative Council, claimed that the loss of property worth Rs 13 crore during the turbulence will be compensated by the state government. The police had lodged 58 cases against 162 people during a statewide crackdown in January after clashed broke out between Dalits and Hindutva partisans.

On January 1, a scuffle erupted near Pune during the celebrations of the battle of Bhima Koregaon, in which several Mahar Dalit soldiers of the British Amry in 1818 compelled a huge army commanded by the Peshwas to retreat from Koregaon. The violence occurred after some people, reported with saffron flags, pelted stones at cars which were heading towards Bhima Koregaon for the commemoration of New Year’s Day. Dalit workers and leaders at the village alleged that the Hindutva activists Milind Ekbote and Sambhaji Bhide had instigated the violence.

