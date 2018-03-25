Four people were arrested in Bhopal for raping a 19-year-old student in MP Nagar area of the city. The shameful incident took place on Sunday when one of the accused, a friend of the victim called her at a friend's place to sort out some issue and raped her. The accused were later paraded by a group of women on the streets while being slapped and beaten.

In a shocking incident reported from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, a girl was abducted and allegedly gangraped by two. The barbaric crime has created a panic across the area, inciting fear in the minds of the local residents. The victim was kidnapped form MP Nagar area of Bhopal on Saturday before being raped at the house of a friend’s friend. All four accused have been arrested by the local police in the case; one out of the four is reportedly a friend of the victim.

Just after a few days of the infamous Bhopal gangrape case, this incident has further raised questions about the security of the women in the state. The police in its statement said that the 19-year-old victim was lured into being raped by a friend who called her to one of his friend’s place to sort out some issues. He has been arrested and confirmed his role in the crime. “All four involved arrested. One of the accused who used to be her friend tried to contact her, invited her to meet her at some place to sort out issues. He then took her to his friend’s house & called other friends to the place, where she was raped,” said Rahul Kumar Lodha, SP (Bhopal).

The four arrested youth were slapped by women while being paraded in the city. they were also made to do sit-ups in front of the police. A group of infuriated women took the matter into their own hands to teach a lesson to the gangrape accused as they thrashed them in open. The victim was a bank aspirant and was taking coaching classes for the same. She was called to a restaurant by her friend where the two had a minor feud before the accused asked her to go to a friend’s home to sort out the issue.

Bhopal: Police made four accused of gang-rape of a girl parade in the city. The accused were slapped by women and made to do sit-ups in public. pic.twitter.com/2QTCacDksU — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2018

Attacking the ruling BJP government over the shameful incident, Congress leader Arun Yadav demanded Chief Minister Shivraj Singh to step down from his post. In a tweet, Yadav said that girls in Bhopal are not safe and the latest incident of gangrape has once again reminded people of the dreadful Bhopal gangrape which earned MP government criticism from across the country. In 2017 alone, more than 5300 cases of rape and sexual assault against women were registered in Madhya Pradesh. Earlier in October 2017, a girl returning back from her coaching was gangraped by 5 men who were later arrested by the police and sentenced to life.

