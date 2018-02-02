Four people were killed and one critically injured after a passenger train hit them in Bihar's Siwan district in the wee hours of Friday morning. According to Indian Railway Public Relation Officer, four people died on the spot and the other person was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The cause of accident is yet to be known.

Four people were killed and one critically injured after a passenger train ran over five people while they were crossing the railway track in Bihar’s Siwan district in the early hours of Friday morning. According to news agency ANI, four people died on the spot while one person’s condition is said to be serious. The incident took place between Siwan and Amroli stations in the Siwan-Thawe section of Varanasi division of North-Eastern Railways, Indian Railway Public Relation Officer said. However, he did not comment on the cause of the accident.

On January 30, in a similar incident, one person was killed when his tractor trolley was hit by Assam-bound Rajdhani Express at an unmanned railway crossing in Bihar’s Samastipur. While the tractor was crossing the railway track near Vidyapatidham station, the trolley attached to it got stuck on the track and was flipped several metres away after he was hit by the train. The 55-year-old driver Lakhan Rai, who was seriously injured in the accident later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

