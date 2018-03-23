As per sources around 25 people who were severely injured in the blast were rushed to the nearby hospital where they are currently being treated. After the incident was reported, all the concerned authorities including the police and firefighters were rushed to the spot in order to contain the blast.

In a tragic incident being reported from Bihar, at least five people were killed and several others were left injured after a blast took place at an illegal firecracker factory at Jalalpur area in Nalanda district. As per sources around 25 people who were severely injured in the blast were rushed to the nearby hospital where they are currently being treated. After the incident was reported, all the concerned authorities including the police and firefighters were rushed to the spot in order to contain the blast.

Following the blast, the primary reports suggested that eight members of Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) were also called to investigate the blast in the illegal firecracker at Jalalpur area in Nalanda district. As per primary reports, special teams have been formed to ascertain the cause of the blast at the factory.

