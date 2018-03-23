As per sources around five were killed and 25 people were severely injured in the blast who were later rushed to the nearby hospital where they are currently being treated. After the incident was reported, all the concerned authorities including the police and firefighters were rushed to the spot in order to contain the blast.

In a tragic incident being reported from Bihar, at least five people were killed and several others were left injured after a blast took place at an illegal firecracker factory at Jalalpur area in Nalanda district. As per sources around 25 people who were severely injured in the blast were rushed to the nearby hospital where they are currently being treated. After the incident was reported, all the concerned authorities including the police and firefighters were rushed to the spot in order to contain the blast.

Following the blast, the primary reports suggested that eight members of Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) were also called to investigate the blast in the illegal firecracker at Jalalpur area in Nalanda district. As per primary reports, special teams have been formed to ascertain the cause of the blast at the factory. The blast at illegal firecracker factory based in Jalalpur was so massive in nature that the shock waves were felt within the radius 1 sq km radius from the spot. As per reports, the District Magistrate (DM) and Superintendent of Police also visited the hospital where the injured ones are being treated.

#UPDATE: The death toll rises to 5 in the blast that took place in an illegal firecracker factory in Nalanda's Jalalpur. #Bihar — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2018

Commenting on the blast the DM said that an investigation has been launched in order to ascertain the cause of the blast. ‘All the people involved in the matter will be arrested,” he added.

