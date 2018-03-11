Bypolls on constituencies of Bihar passed away peacefully on Sunday. According to a report, 57% voting in Araria, 54.03% in Bhabhua and 50.6% in Jehanabad was recorded. The Bihar bypolls have a special attention as Janata Dal-United (JDU) and chief minister Nitish Kumar has joined hands with the arc rivals Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and contesting against old partners RJD-Congress.

Bypolls on constituencies of Bihar passed away peacefully on Sunday. As per the report from Election Commission of India (ECI) 54% voter turnout has been registered on Araria, Bhabhau and Jehanabad seats. Although polling was interrupted in Bhabhua constituency due to malfunctioning of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM). A few booths people also boycott the polling but the situation was totally under control. According to a report, 57% voting in Araria, 54.03% in Bhabhua and 50.6% in Jehanabad was recorded on Sunday.

After the voting Chief election officer of Bihar, Ajay Nayak reported to media persons and said that bypolls have passed off peacefully without any violence. “There were reports of delays in voting at some booths. The decision for re-poll will be taken after analyzing the reports of election officers in the field,” says Ajay Nayak. In Bihar bypolls, 38 candidates were in the race for 3 constituencies. The major competition is between the candidates of Congress-Rashtriya Janata Dal and National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Earlier this year the chief minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar stepped down from his post and broke up the alliance with Lalu Yadav and Congress and joined hands with BJP. He again became the Chief Minister with the support of BJP and Sushil Modi became his deputy. The results for the Araria by-elections will be declared on Wednesday, March 14.

