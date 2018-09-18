In the wake of Telangana caste killing case, the police said on Wednesday, September 18, it arrested Subhash Sharma, Bihar contract killer in connection with a murder of Dalit Christian man in Miryalguda town. The accused had allegedly lynched 24-year-old Dalit Christian Perumalla Pranay Kumar while he was leaving the hospital in Nalgonda district.

Meanwhile, demonstrations were held in Nalgonda district on Saturday following the Dalit Christian youth's murder

Telangana police arrested Subhash Sharma, Bihar based contract killer on Wednesday, September 18, in connection with a murder of Dalit Christian youth in Miryalguda town of Telangana, allegedly for marrying an upper caste girl. The incident took place when Perumalla Pranay Kumar, the deceased, was allegedly killed by him while Kumar was leaving the hospital in Nalgonda district along with his wife Amrutha Varshini on September 14.

A report by The Hindustan Times said that the victim’s wife Varshini claimed that the murder was planned by her father. She added that her father had asked her to abort and wait for a few years for the matter to be settled. Varshini’s father, Tirunagari Maruthi Rao, the chief of the local Congress unit, was reportedly infuriated with his daughter for marrying Kumar and wanted her to separate.

ALSO READ: Malegaon man lynched for refusing to withdraw daughter’s molestation case in Maharashtra

According to a police official, Rao hired contract killers for Rs 10 lakh with his friend Abdul Karim’s and brother Shravan help.

We are suspecting that 8 to 10 people were involved in the murder, directly or indirectly,” the officer said.

A report by the NDTV said the gang to kill Kumar from Bihar was hired by a group in Nalgonda and were allegedly associated with ISI.

Meanwhile, demonstrations were held in Nalgonda district on Saturday following the Dalit Christian youth’s murder. Protesters called for a shutdown in Miryalguda to demand justice for the couple.

ALSO READ: Class 10 girl gang-raped in Dehradun hostel by her seniors, 9 arrested, including principal

ALSO READ: Auto driver thrashing: TN BJP chief Tamilisai Soundararajan clarifies, says she didn’t notice violence

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App

Read More