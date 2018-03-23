A 16-year-old girl from Bihar's Siwan district allegedly hanged herself to death on Thursday as she was not able to do well in her ongoing Class 10 examination. The girl reportedly committed suicide as she did not perform well in the Science examination conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). According to police, the girl hanged herself in the balcony while other members were sleeping.

According to police, the girl tied the scarf to a hook on the wall in the balcony of her house to kill herself (Image for representation)

Examination stress has cost another life. A 16-year-old girl from Bihar’s Siwan district allegedly hanged herself to death on Thursday as she was not able to do well in her ongoing Class 10 examination. The deceased, Ritu Kumar, reportedly committed suicide as she did not perform well in the Science examination conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). As per reports, the girl hanged herself using a scarf for a noose. The girl was living with her parents and an elder sister in a rented accommodation.

According to police, the girl tied the scarf to a hook on the wall in the balcony of her house to kill herself. The deceased’s father, Santosh Kumar, a government school teacher, registered a complaint in the town’s police station. In his complaint, he said the girl had informed the family that she had been unable to perform well in her Science examination. However, she had scored good marks in the past examinations and was a bright student, her father told police. According to police, the girl hanged herself in the balcony while other members were sleeping.

“The girl, after having dinner, was studying in the balcony while the other members went to sleep. It was around 1 AM when the girl’s mother woke up and went to check on her that she spotted the girl hanging,” Town police station SHO Subodh Kumar said. The SHO added that the girl’s body was handed over to the family after conducting the post-mortem.

A couple of days back, a 15-year-old Class 9 student of Ahlcon Public School committed suicide on Tuesday evening at her Noida home in Sector 52. The girl was found hanging inside her home by her parents. According to the FIR, the parents alleged she was sexually harassed by two of her teachers and her low grades pushed her to take the extreme step.

