Suspended BJP leader Manoj Baitha finally surrendered on Wednesday after evading police for five days. He was named prime accused in the hit-and-run case that killed at least 9 school children on Saturday in Muzaffarpur, Bihar. Post the accident, former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav lashed out at the ruling government of Bihar for a lax approach towards apprehending the accused.

Suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manoj Baitha finally surrendered to police on Wednesday after being named as prime accused in the hit-and-run case that consumed the life of at least 9 school children and injured another 10 in Muzaffarpur, Bihar. The BJP leader from Sitamarhi was undergoing treatment at Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital for injuries he sustained during the accident and just hours after the surrender, he was shifted to Patna Medical College for further treatment. Baitha has denied any involvement of him or his car in the accident and now, will be produced in a court today.

As per sources, Baitha came under huge pressure from BJP and was proving detrimental to ally Janata Dal United’s (JDU) image in the state after the accident. Since the incident came to light, the opposition had launched an all-out attack at the ruling RJD and BJP for shielding a perpetrator. Reportedly, the leaders of the saffron party asked Manoj Bhatia to surrender after the whole issue was picking up the heat and refusing to die down.

ALSO READ: Car that mowed down 9 school children in Bihar belonged to BJP’s Manoj Baitha, claims Tejashwi Yadav

Muzaffarpur Hit & Run Case: Earlier visuals of accused Manoj Baitha (man with red 'gamchha') at Sri Krishna Medical College in #Muzaffarpur. He has surrendered to Police & has been shifted to Patna Medical College for further treatment of injuries he suffered in the accident. pic.twitter.com/AEjL88JomK — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2018

Manoj Baitha came under heavy fire after he was reported to have been behind the wheel of the Bolero car that rammed into a group of school children killing 9 and injuring almost a dozen of them. Post the accident, former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav lashed out at the ruling government of Bihar for a lax approach towards apprehending the accused.

#Muzaffarpur Hit & Run Case: Accused #ManojBaitha admitted at Patna Medical College for treatment of injuries he suffered in the accident, that killed 9 school students, denies driving the vehicle involved in the incident. pic.twitter.com/IBzjEoTmOD — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2018

The RJD leader further accused the government of shielding Manoj Baitha and said that the party will carry out huge protests till he is arrested. Later, current Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Sushil Kumar Modi said that the police has been ordered to take “sternest possible action” against the accused irrespective of his political ties with any party.

ALSO READ: Muzaffarpur deaths: Tejashwi Yadav lashes out at BJP leaders for indulging in Holi celebrations; Nitish Kumar decides to give it a miss

ALSO READ: 9 children killed, 24 injured as speeding car rams into school building in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App