The school teacher, Sajjan Paswan of a primary school received notice from Benipur Block Development officer (BDO) Vijay Prakash Meena on January 13. The notice said, ” this is to inform you that you have been found urinating on the campus of sub-divisional magistrate office at Benipur on 13 January 2018. This is against the spirit of Swachh Bharat Mission. Please explain why you should not face departmental action for it”. The BDO, an IAS probationer, marked the copy to district Panchayati Raj officer and district education officer.”

The notice was served to the school teacher after the BDO Meena spotted Paswan and 8 others urinating on the campus sub-divisional magistrate office at Benipur and fined Rs 200 each on the spot. Since the Paswan is a government employee, he has been served the showcase notice. addressing the media BDO Meena said, ” t a time when we are talking about open defecation-free village or town, we have to be strict in enforcing cleanliness mission”. According to the officials at the BDO office, the teacher is too embarrassed to talk about it. But what the showcase notice has done is to restrict others to urinate in public.