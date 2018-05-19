Former Bihar CM who is already on provisional bail has been admitted to Patna’s Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Science after he complained of breathlessness. According to reports, RJD Chief was granted bail by the Ranchi High Court on the medical grounds as he was undergoing a treatment for various kidney and heart-related ailments at AIIMS hospital. Lalu has been booked for committing 4 fodder scams in the state while he was in power.

Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo and former Bihar Chief Minister was admitted in Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Science after his health deteriorated on Saturday. Lalu who is out on bail these days was rushed to the medical center after he complained of breathlessness. Reports suggest he is being attended by the medical practitioners at IGIMS at the moment. The development came to light after Prasad’s aide and RJD leader Bhola Yadav spoke to media about the incident. “Lalu is under observation…” Bhola said and added that Lalu Prasad has been suffering from as many as 16 ailments.

According to a report, the Ranchi High Court granted 6-week provisional bail on May 11. The provisional bail to the veteran Bihar leader was granted on the basis on the medical grounds. He was undergoing treatment for various kidney and heart-related ailments at Delhi’s AIIMS hospital before being transferred to a Ranchi hospital earlier this month.

Following the incident, Yoga expert Ramdev advised Lalu Yadav to take care of himself by practicing yoga. Ramdev visited the RJD Chief at his home and also congratulated him on being granted a 6-week bail. Lalu is currently serving a jail term following conviction in the fodder scam cases and is been lodged in Birsa Munda Central Jail.

The court had held Lalu Yadav guilty in 4 fodder scam, the latest being the Dumka treasury case in which a special CBI court sentenced him to 14 years in jail.

RJD president had earlier also sought a 5-day parole to attend the wedding of his elder son on may 12. Tej Pratap Yadav, a sitting MLA and former state minister, has tied the knot with Aishwarya Rai, daughter of party legislator Chandrika Rai, in a grand ceremony at Patna.

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App