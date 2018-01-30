A 19-year-old boy allegedly shot himself and ended his life by shooting himself with a semi-automatic pistol in Bihar's Saichak. The victim has been identified as Akash Kumar aka Bunty. At the time of the incident, Bunty was talking to his girlfriend on WhatsApp video call when he allegedly shot himself and ended his life. The police has begun the investigation and is trying to find out whether it was an accident or a suicide.

In an unbelievable and sad incident, a 19-year-old boy ended his life by shooting himself with a semi-automatic pistol in Bihar while talking to her girlfriend on a WhatsApp video call. The incident took place in Bihar’s Saichak. The victim has been identified as Akash Kumar also called Bunty by his family members was talking to her girlfriend on a WhatsApp video call when he accidentally shot himself and died on the spot. According to reports, his friend with whom Bunty was talking had asked him to keep remove the bullets from the pistol when the victim was threatening to kill himself on the phone. Bunty’s body was found lying on the bed along with a pistol and a magazine.

Following this unfortunate incident, the police have begun the investigation in the case. The probing team is currently trying to find out whether it was an accidental death or Bunty actually committed suicide. According to a leading daily, Bunty has failed in an examination following which he was being pressurised by his family members to end his relationship with the girl. Amidst this development, Bunty who was talking to his girlfriend on a WhatsApp video call allegedly shot himself and ended his life.

Bunty’s parents, who are said to be against his relationship with the girl have now alleged and blamed the girl for their child’s death. A First Information Report (FIR) has also been filed against the girl and her family by Bunty’s kin and have held them responsible for their ward’s death. Though the investigation in the case is underway, no suicide note has been found by the investigation teams. Meanwhile, there is no statement or any reaction from girl’s family or by the girl on this incident so far.