Odisha's Labour Minister Susanta Singh's brother Subrat and his associates were attacked by the group of unidentified men in Bargarh district. The incident happened in the last hours of the campaign for Bijepur assembly by-poll. After attacking them the miscreants fled from the crime spot. Injured's have been admitted to the VHS hospital in Sambhalpur. The voting on the Bijepur assembly seat is going to held on February 24, tomorrow.

In the last hours of the campaign for the Bijepur assembly by-poll, Odisha’s Labour Minister Susanta Singh’s brother Subrat and his 4 associates were attacked by the group of unidentified men. The incident happened at Banabira village in Bargarh district on Thursday late night. As per the initial investigation of the police, it is an act of violence related to the by-poll seat political campaigning. Police said Susanta and his associates were attacked by the 30 to 40 people. The place where the incident happened is in Bhatli assembly, which is represented by the Susanta Singh in the legislative assembly.

Susanta and his associates were travelling in the car when attackers opened the fire on the moving car and assaulted them with lathis and weapons. After attacking them miscreants fled from the crime spot. Following the incident, the injured people were admitted to a community health care centre in Sohela. But, Keeping in mind their serious injuries, doctors at the CHS referred them to the VSS Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Sambhalpur, which is 75 km away. As per doctors medical analysis, out of the total injured one of them is critical.

Also Read: Sexual harassment complaint filed against Angarag Papon Mahanta after pervert video goes viral

The opposition party in state’s assembly, BJP has alleged that Susanta and his brother are creating turmoil in the Bijepur assembly seat. Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had demanded video surveillance on Susanta to avoid any mishappening till the by-poll gets over. One of the close aides of Subrat has alleged that attackers had information that there was a meeting scheduled at Lekhapathar chowk regarding money to be distributed by the political rivals among the voters.

He said, “We were going there when the attackers came in 4-5 vehicles and attacked us.” The voting on the Bijepur Assembly by-poll seat is going to held on February 24, tomorrow. The major contenders for the seat are Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Congress and the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). A total of 2,21,144 voters will exercise their vote at 270 polling booths, out of which 165 booths have been identified as sensitive.The counting on these booths will be held on February 28.

Also Read: Caught on camera: Girl molested at Turbhe railway station in Navi Mumbai; accused arrested

Also Read: Burqa-clad women play board game in Mecca’s mosque, ignite row on social media

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App