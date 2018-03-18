Former Punjab cabinet minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Saturday refuted the allegations of his connection with drug peddlers in Punjab. On Friday, Sidhu claimed that he had a report of STF that claims that Majithia as an accused of having a drug trade. Sidhu had also sought arrest of Majithia during the press conference.

Claiming the reports shared by Cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu to be fabricated, former Punjab cabinet minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Saturday refuted the allegations of his connection with drug peddlers. While hitting out at Navjot Singh Sidhu, Majithia said that it’s a report prepared by ‘Sidhu and Sons’. “In this case, it is not Special Task Force (STF) report but after seeing press conference of Mr and Mrs (Navjot) Sidhu, I can say its Sidhu Team False report. It is a fabricated report prepared by ‘Sidhu and Sons’,” said Majithia. On Friday, Sidhu claimed that he had a report of STF that claims that Majithia as an accused of having a drug trade. Sidhu had also sought arrest of Majithia during the press conference.

A day after Navjot Singh Sidhu came up with STF’s report; Majithia accused him of contempt of court by sharing the contents of an official document which was submitted to the high court. Majithia further added that Sidhu has deliberately come up with the report to alleviate the effect of the apology rendered to me by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. On Thursday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal apologised to Majithia for alleging that he was involved in drug peddling. During campaigning in the Punjab assembly elections 2017, AAP chief and other party members have accused Majithia of his alleged involvement in the drug trade in Punjab.

Majithia has also filed a defamation case against Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP members. On the contrary, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said that Arvind Kejriwal’s apology to SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia is an attempt to reduce the burden of defamation cases against him before 2019 Lok Sabha polls. “Kejriwal seemed to have apologised to Majithia over drug charges possibly to prepare for next year’s polls. But the fact was that things have turned worse for him,” Singh was quoted as saying in the statement.

