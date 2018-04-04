Ranjith Kumar, a college teacher and an activist from Kerala was slammed by Kerala government for making some derogatory statements at a recent event. In his address, he claimed that the woman who wears jeans, her child will be transgender and autistic kids will be born to the parents who are rebellious in nature.

“Women who wear jeans or act like men give birth to transgender kids,” stated a so-called teacher in Kerala who later faced the heat of state government for making such derogatory statements at a recent event. Rajith Kumar, a college teacher from Kalady, made some weird and sexist statements during his entire address. He challenged the theories of science with his claims regarding transgender and autistic kids. He claimed that women who wear jeans, their child will be transgender and autistic kids will be born to parents who are rebellious in nature. His bizarre statements were highly criticised by the state government later.

“When a woman degrades her womanhood, or a man degrades his manhood, the girl born to them will have the characteristics of a man. A child born to such a woman will be transgender,” Ranjith said while addressing a gathering. He further added that good children are born to those men and women who live their lives as men and women. He said, every woman who degrades her womanhood and a man who demeans his manhood, it is most likely that the girl child born to the couple will have the characters of a man. Eventually, the girl born to the couple will be transgender. His gross comments did not stop her, he continued his speech with way more bizarre statement, and this time he attacked children born with autism.

He said, “the children born to rebel men and women have this new disease called autism.” Taking offence at this nonsense, education minister KK Shailaja released a statement barring all government departments and agencies from inviting Kumar from taking part in their programs.”Rajith Kumar has been consistently propagating superstitious and sexist ideas. After having made a comment that transgender people are born to women who wear jeans, he reiterated the statement in a television show. We are mulling legal action against him for making such derogatory comments,” the minister was quoted as saying.

