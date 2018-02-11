Chief Minister of Tripura Manik Sarkar slammed Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) and its alliance and stated that they are here to destroy the peace and unity of the state. Earlier we had Congress and its ally Indigenous Nationalist Party of Tripura (INPT) fighting against us. The legislative assembly election will be held on 18 February 2018 to elect members of the 60 constituencies in Tripura.

The stage is all set for polls in Tripura, 18 February 2018 is the big day when the state will witness another election for 60 constituencies. Just before the elections, Chief Minister of Tripura Manik Sarkar slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its alliance. Reporting to an English daily, Manik Sarkar said that BJP is out to destroy the peace and unity of Tripura. “Earlier we had Congress and its ally Indigenous Nationalist Party of Tripura (INPT) fighting against us. Now that place has been taken by BJP and NC Debbarma-led faction of Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT). BJP along with its ally is out to destroy the peace and unity of Tripura,” said CM Manik Sarkar

Adding to his statement, Sarkar gave the example of Gujarat elections and said that people of the country are looking forward to Tripura with hopes. “Tripura just has two Lok Sabha seats but the series of visits of BJP leaders including Prime minister vindicates the point that this election will have to a greater extent serious repercussions on the outcome 2019 parliamentary polls.” “The condition of Schedule tribe (ST) and schedule caste (SC) population in Tripura are far better than many other places in the country. These people are the backbone of the state. We had Chief Minister like Dasaratha Debbarma coming from the tribal community. Unity of Tripura is being fostered by the several leaders and the soil is not that weak that anybody can disturb it,” said Sarkar.

The legislative assembly election will be held on 18 February 2018 to elect members of the 60 constituencies in Tripura. The tenure of Tripura Legislative Assembly ends on 6 March 2018.The Left Front led by Manik Sarkar is seeking re-election, having governed Tripura since the 1998 election.