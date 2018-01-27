Karnataka government on Saturday hit back at BJP saying the political party has a problem with understanding English properly. Ramalinga Reddy's comments came after BJP slammed the letter issued by state DGP to SPs and Commissioners seeking opinion on withdrawal of cases against innocent people belonging to minority community.

Karnataka is one of the few states left in the country that are not ruled by Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and now the Assembly elections are fast approaching the state. Since the southern state of India is to see out an electoral battle between the two biggest political giants of the country, it is bound to become a hotbed of all kind of politics. After ruling Indian National Congress came under fire from BJP for issuing a reminder on withdrawing cases against innocent people of minority communities, Congress has hit back at Narendra Modi-led party once again.

While talking to media, Karnataka minister Ramalinga Reddy on Saturday said, “BJP doesn’t understand English properly. It’s not circular, just a reminder. Minority leaders represented that some false cases registered against minorities. IG sent letter to SPs, gave reminder that’s all.” The minister’s comments came after BJP ridiculed the report that said DGP of Karnataka has issued a letter and a reminder to SPs and Commissioners of different districts of the state seeking their response on withdrawing of cases against innocent people of minority community, who had been allegedly charged with participating in communal riots in past five years.

BJP doesn't understand English properly. It's not circular, just a reminder. Minority leaders represented that some false cases registered against minorities. IG sent letter to SPs, gave reminder that's all: Ramalinga Reddy, K'taka Min on letter to revoke cases against minorities pic.twitter.com/JVwJvmWrN2 — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2018

The report apparently did not go down well with the BJP leadership and several other Hindu organisations as they attacked the Karnataka government saying that the letter will only create dissent and insecurity among the majority community. BJP leader Rajesh Nayak from Karnataka said, “It is clearly mentioned that only cases filed against the minority community will be withdrawn. It would further create insecurity among the majority community which is facing the wrath of the police. It is a wrong on the part of the government to take sides and it will be opposed tooth and nail.”

Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and BJP president Amit Shah were involved in a heated spat. Directing a dig at Karnataka CM, Shah said “Siddaramaiah means corruption and corruption means Siddaramaiah” to which the Congress leader retaliated by tweeting “Says an ex-jailbird who chose another former jailbird to be his party’s CM candidate for our Karnataka election. Can he present facts about the so-called corruption charges against me or my Govt? Just telling lies won’t help. People will not believe his jumlas.”