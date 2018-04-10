The following development comes after the Government had decided to introduce 'Ramji' as his middle name in all the official documents. Reports suggest that BSP regional head Hemendra Gautam was also present while the saffron coloured BR Ambedkar's statue was being unveiled. The new saffron statue was installed by the district administration of Badaun in UP. After the statue was installed, Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA and spokesperson Sunil Singh Sajan accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of saffronising the national and accused of not helping the people.

A new controversy has been stirred in Uttar Pradesh after a new statue of BR Ambedkar that was restored in the area, was painted in saffron than it usual blue colour. The new saffron statue was installed by the district administration of Badaun in UP. The new statue was installed on Monday after BR Ambedkar’s statue in Dugraiyya village in the district was vandalised by unidentified people on Friday. The following development comes after the Government had decided to introduce ‘Ramji’ as his middle name in all the official documents. Reports suggest that BSP regional head Hemendra Gautam was also present while the saffron coloured BR Ambedkar’s statue was being unveiled.

After the statue was installed, Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA and spokesperson Sunil Singh Sajan accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of saffronising the national and accused of not helping the people. As per a report by News 18, the SP leader said, “The government is busy doing politics of colour. They are busy painting buildings, boundaries, parks and so on in saffron colour. Now they are getting exposed by changing the colour of Ambedkar statue to saffron. This is not going to help them; instead, people will know their intentions better now.”

ALSO READ: 17 killed, 15 injured after truck hit barricade on Pune-Satara highway near Khandala

The following development comes in when the state government led by UP CM Yogi Adityanath had ordered a change in the name of Dalit leader and social reformer. As per the order, Bhimrao Ambedkar was changed to Bhimrao ‘Ramji’ Ambedkar in all government documents and records. The change came in after a principal secretary of general administration department, Jitendra Kumar took the cognizance of the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution where Ambedkar’s name was mentioned as Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar. The new statue that popped up in UP on Monday was installed after several incidents were reported where the statue was vandalised or defaced by unidentified people.

ALSO READ: Minister’s son Arijit Shashwat Choubey out on bail even before judicial remand lapses

ALSO READ: 1 injured in explosion at Kolkata’s Dum Dum cantonment railway line, police recovers 10 crude bombs

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App