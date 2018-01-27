Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa said Siddaramaiah destroyed Lokayukta, misused ACB (Anti-corruption department) and CID (Criminal Investigation Department) and gave himself a clean chit in dozens of corruption charge and complaints against him. He also reminded the Karnataka CM that "we are acquitted of all the false cases filed against us". Targetting Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi over National Herald case, Yeddyurappa said very soon, they will be jailbirds too.

Ahead of the Karnataka Assembly polls 2018, the war of words between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah continues. Just a day after Karnataka CM called Amit Shah a “brainless” man and an “ex-jailbird”, the BJP on Saturday hit back at Siddaramaiah, questioning his personal integrity. The party also said that it could foresee the end of Congress regime in the southern state.

“So says a CM who destroyed Lokayukta, misused ACB (Anti-corruption department) and CID (Criminal Investigation Department) and give himself a clean chit in dozens of corruption charge and complaints against him,” Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa tweeted, also reminding Siddaramaiah that “we are acquitted of all the false cases filed against us”. The BJP leader added: “Lest you forget in National Herald case Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi – who are on bail now – will be ‘Jail Birds’ soon.”

So says a CM who destroyed Lokayukta, misused ACB & CID and give himself a clean chit in dozens of corruption charge & complaints against him. Let me remind you CM @siddaramaiah, we are acquitted of all the false cases filed against us. https://t.co/1b2L208mb7 — B.S. Yeddyurappa (@BSYBJP) January 26, 2018

On Thursday, Amit Shah at his Mysuru rally had said that Siddaramaiah government was all about corruption. “In Karnataka, Siddaramaiah and corruption are synonyms. Siddaramaiah means corruption and corruption means Siddaramaiah,” Amit Shah said. However, the BJP president was given a stinging reply by the Karnataka CM, reminding him that he once was a jailbird. He dared Amit Shah to prove the corruption charges levelled against him. Criticising BJP over its CM candidate for the upcoming elections in Karnataka, Siddaramaiah also said Shah chose a man (BS Yeddyurappa) who was also a jailbird like him.

“Says an ex-jailbird who chose another former jailbird to be his party’s CM candidate for our Karnataka election. Can he present facts about the so-called corruption charges against me or my Govt? Just telling lies won’t help. People will not believe his #jumlas”, tweeted Siddaramaiah. Amit Shah was Gujarat’s home minister when he was arrested and jailed in 2010 in the Sohrabuddin Shaikh fake encounter case. Shah was acquitted four years later. On the other hand, Yeddyurappa had to quit as chief minister after an anti-corruption panel indicted him for a mining scandal.