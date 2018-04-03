Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) city president Amit Chouhan had visited the Kotwali Thakurdwar police station to register a complaint where the way he was dealt with turned the leader red-faced. The incident took place in Moradabad's Thakur Dwara area. Unsatisfied with police official's behaviour, the leader created a chaos in the police station and threatened the head police officer of the station.

After Yogi Adityanath was appointed as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, maintaining law and order in the state was some of the highlights from his first speech as the CM of most populous state of India. However, several incidents questioning the efforts made to keep the law and order situation stringent in the state are surfacing on social media every other day. A similar incident was reported from UP’s Moradabad where a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was himself indulged in creating a massive row inside a police station. The incident took place in Moradabad’s Thakur Dwara area.

Reports said that the BJP city president Amit Chouhan had visited the Kotwali Thakurdwar police station to register a complaint where the way he was dealt with turned the leader red-faced. The BJP leader filed a complaint in the police station to which police officials assured him with an investigation. But, unsatisfied with police official’s behaviour, the leader created a chaos in the police station and threatened the head police officer of the station. “Agar Police Station mein kuch galat ho mujhe saboot do, ek second mein inki aur inke adhikariyon ki topi neeche karva dunga, ye BJP sarkar hai,” BJP minister was shouting in anger.

#WATCH: Amit Chouhan, son of BJP's Rajpal Chouhan, threatens Police officer, says, 'Agar Police Staton mein kuch galat ho mujhe saboot do, ek second mein inki aur inke adhikariyon ki topi neeche karva dunga, ye BJP sarkar hai.' #Moradabad (Correction:Rajpal Chouhan is not an MLA) pic.twitter.com/52Cj5PXec8 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 3, 2018

The matter was then registered in the police station and investigation is underway. It is not the first time that such incident has surfaced from UP. In another such incident, three BJP leaders were booked for allegedly assaulting a police officer and two Muslim men. The victims then filed a complaint against the 20 unidentified persons and accused them of abusing them and making derogatory remarks on their religion.

