As per the counting till 2 pm on MP's Mungali and Kolaras assembly seats and Odisha's Bijepur seat, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) may face a setback in bypolls. Nearly a year before the Lok Sabha elections 2019 and Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections 2018, by-elections in both the seats are crucial for BJP. Both Kolaras and Mungali seats are leaded by Congress and Biju Janata Dal is running front on Odisha's Bijepur assembly seat. There is a tough fight between Congress and BJP on both MP's assembly seats.

Nearly a year before the Lok Sabha elections 2019 and Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections 2018, counting of votes on by polls in Madhya Pradesh and Odisha is underway. The counting on Assembly seats in Mungali and Kolaras in Madhya Pradesh and Odisha’s Bijepur began on Wednesday morning. By-elections in both the states are crucial for Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), which is facing is criticism over its government’s economic front failure and growing problem of non-performing assets (NPAs) in the country. In Madhya Pradesh, just before the assembly elections, political pundits are considering these elections as the semi-final. There is a direct fight between BJP and Congress on both the seats.

Till 6 round counting on Kolaras Assembly seat, Congress’ Mahendra Ramsingh Yadav Khatora is leading by more than 2000 votes, BJP’s Devendra Kumar Jain Pattewale has got 20828 votes. In a similar contest on Mungaoli Assembly seat, Congress’s Brajendra Singh Yadav is leading by the margin of more than 3000 votes while BJP’s Bai Saheb Rao Deshraj Singh Yadav has got 27346 votes till 8th round of counting. The bye-polls for Mungaoli and Kolaras assembly seats were held on February 24. Mungaoli recorded 77.05% voter turnout while Kolaras recorded 70.40% turnout. Both the seats got vacant after the deaths of Congress MLA’s Mahendra Singh Kalukheda from Mungaoli and Ram Singh Yadav from Kolaras. Both parties had held many rallies in both constituencies to topple each other.

ALSO READ: Sridevi funeral LIVE updates: Sridevi’s final journey starts; fans throng streets to pay last respects

Bhartiya Janata Party is ruling Madhya Pradesh from the year 2008. On the other hand, there is an triangular fight between the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), which is the state’s power, Congress and the BJP. In Odisha’s Bijepur, ruling BJD’s Rita Sahu was leading by more than 40000 votes at 2pm. Bijepur Assembly seat got vacant after the death of Congress MLA Subal Sahu in August last year. BJP has nominated Ashok Paigrahi while the Congress has fielded Pranay Sahu. The assembly seat had recorded 72% turn up in voting.

ALSO READ: Father P Chidambaram is the cause of Karti’s corruption: BJP MP Subramanian Swamy

ALSO READ: Disgusting! 70-year-old madrasa teacher arrested for molesting 9-year-old student in New Delhi

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App