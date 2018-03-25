In a bizarre advisory issued by the BJP Guna MLA PL Shakya, the political leader from Madhya Pradesh has asked Indian to stay away from western culture and avoid making boyfriends and girlfriends. He further snubbed the stats suggesting the crime against women by claiming that statistics given by the reports are not worthy.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Madhya Pradesh, Panna Lal Shakya, who last year declared Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma’s marriage ‘unpatriotic’ for tying the knot in Italy, is again back in headlines for his yet another controversial remark. Commenting on rising violence against women, the BJP MLA Shakya presented an altogether different theory. According to the BJP MLA Shakya, the violence faced by the women in the nation is directly proportional to the number of boyfriends they entertain. He further rubbished the reports suggesting the rising crimes against women.

Talking to students at a Post Graduate College, BJP MLA Panna Lal Shakya urged the girls to not have boyfriends as it would considerably reduce the number of cases of violence against women. He further blamed boyfriends for violence against women. The BJP MLA Panna Lal Shakya also took a dig at International Women’s Day celebrations in the nation. Criticising the western culture, he said that people should not try to follow the western culture and must stick to their Indian roots. He further highlighted that in India, women are worshipped during almost all the festivals and therefo0re they do not need a special day to mark their importance.

Hamare desh mein mahilaon ki pooja 4 baar hoti hai hum kaise maan lein ki atyachaar ho raha hai? Aankde kuch bhi batate hain. Us kram mein humne kaha ki paashchatya sanskriti se door rehna chahiye. Na girlfriend banana chahiye na boyfriend: PL Shakya, BJP Guna MLA #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/0ocueNbZ1m — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2018

Talking to a news agency, BJP MLA said that Indians worship women for times so how can they say that they are facing atrocities. He said, “Hamare desh mein mahilaon ki pooja 4 baar hoti hai hum kaise maan lein ki atyachaar ho raha hai?” He further rejected the official reports claiming crime against, “Aankde kuch bhi batate hain.” Issuing an advisory to the people he said that people should refrain themselves from indulging into western culture. he said, “Us kram mein humne kaha ki paashchatya sanskriti se door rehna chahiye. Na girlfriend banana chahiye na boyfriend.”

