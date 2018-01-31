BJP Meghalaya in a tweet mocked Congress president Rahul Gandhi for wearing a flamboyant expensive jacket at a musical event held by party organisers in poll-bound Meghalaya. The tweet was in retaliation to Rahul Gandhi's 'suit boot' barb which he threw at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who wore a monogrammed suit worth Rs 11 lakh during his meeting with the former US President Barack Obama.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has criticised the Congress president Rahul Gandhi for wearing a flamboyant expensive black jacket at a party-organised musical concert in poll-bound Meghalaya. The newly appointed Congress President was spotted at the event ‘Festival of Peace’, wearing a jacket which allegedly cost almost Rs 70,000. As response to Rahul’s jibes to PM Modi and his economic policies such as GST and demonetisation and comments like ”2030 Narendra Modi will bring the moon to earth”, the BJP was quick to grab the opportunity to mock Rahul Gandhi. The party’s Meghalaya unit highlighted a photo on Twitter in which Rahul was seen wearing an expensive black jacket at the event.

“So @OfficeOfRG, soot (pun intended!)-boot ki sarkar with ‘black’ money fleeced from Meghalaya State exchequer by rampant corruption? Instead of singing away our woes, you could have given a report card of your inefficient govt in Meghalaya! Your indifference mocks us!” wrote Meghalaya BJP below the picture which was paired with the jacket’s original price and photo. The tweet was in retaliation to Rahul Gandhi’s ‘suit boot’ barb which he threw at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who wore a monogrammed suit worth Rs 11 lakh during his meeting with the former US President Barack Obama.

So @OfficeOfRG , soot(pun intended!)-boot ki sarkar with ‘black’ money fleeced from Meghalayan State exchequer by rampant corruption? Instead of singing away our woes, you could have given a report card of your inefficient govt in Meghalaya! Your indifference mocks us! pic.twitter.com/sRvj5eoyRb — BJP Meghalaya (@BJP4Meghalaya) January 30, 2018

As northeastern states are gearing up for assembly elections, such as Tripura, Meghalaya, and Nagaland, Rahul was in Shillong to start the election campaign of the poll-bound Meghalaya. Before attending the concert in Shillong, Congress president met several members of the party, he also assured that the Congress party would combat the elections, and asserted that no particular ideology would be inflicted on the people of the state. Nagaland, with the 60-member state assembly, will take place on February 27, declaration of results will be by 3rd March.