Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) State Secretary Shyamapada Mondal delegate was allegedly attacked by unknown miscreants in West Bengal's Bankura on Friday. The BJP alleges that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters are behind the attack. The TMC, however, has refuted the allegations coming from the BJP. A video of the entire incident has been surfaced on social media.

Ahead of panchayat polls in West Bengal, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) State Secretary Shyamapada Mondal was allegedly attacked by unknown miscreants in Bankura on Friday. The attack took place when the BJP cadres were going to attend a meeting with District Magistrate (DM) and to submit a deputation regarding the violence by filing nominations in the panchayat polls. The BJP alleges that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters are behind the attack. The TMC, however, has refuted the allegations coming from the BJP. A video of the entire incident has been surfaced on social media.

In the video, the BJP worker can be seen being attacked by unknown miscreants. BJP worker was travelling in his vehicle when suddenly a group of goons attacked him in public. They first took him out of his vehicle and then threw him out on the floor. The group of miscreant can be seen beating him up vigorously. In the 30 second long video, the BJP delegate was badly beaten up by the group of goons. It was not the first incident of thrashing a BJP worker in West Bengal that has taken place.

ALSO READ: 5 YSR Congress Party MPs resign from Lok Sabha over Centre’s failure to grant special status to Andhra Pradesh

On Thursday, the saffron party claimed Ajit Murmu, a nominee for Panchayat polls, was killed outside the office of the block development officer in Bankura’s Ranibandh. The BJP alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress party in West Bengal was responsible for the murder of a man the saffron party. West Bengal Police are yet to confirm the victim’s political affiliation and attacker’s identity. On the other hand, ruling TMC has denied such allegations.

ALSO READ: BJP MPs to fast on April 12 against opposition hold-up of Parliament

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App