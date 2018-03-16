A 70-year-old man was attacked and beheaded by a group of 40-50 unidentified men in Bihar's Darbhanga district for allegedly naming a chowk after Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The incident happened after RJD workers had a dispute with the BJP workers over naming the chowk after RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav as RJD had earned a victory in Bihar bypolls. The victim's son, a BJP leader claimed his brother was also attempted to be murdered in the attack.

A 70-year-old man was beheaded by a group of 40-50 people in Bihar’s Darbhanga district on Thursday over allegedly naming a town square as ‘Narendra Modi chowk.’ The victim was the father of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker and as per his son had gone to explain to the group who were trying to take down a plaque with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name on it. He was attacked brutally and beheaded on the spot, succumbing to death. The police, however, claimed that the murder could be because of “personal enmity” and that they are investigating all the angles.

Tej Narayan Yadav, BJP chief from Behala Panchayat said that both his father and his brother were attacked by the unidentified miscreants who fled away immediately after executing the crime. “My father went to them to explain the situation, but was beheaded, they also tried to kill my brother,” the victim’s son said. Tej Narayan’s brother Kamlesh Yadav also sustained injuries and was admitted to a local hospital for treatment. As per Kamlesh, the square was named after PM Modi, two years ago but after RJD’s victory in the bypolls on Thursday, the party supporters wanted to take down the plaque bearing the name of the chowk and rename it after RJD chief Lalu Prasad.

“A chowk (square) at our native village of Bhadavan in Sadar police station area had been named after Narendra Modi two years ago,” Yadav was quoted as saying by HT.

“Yesterday, local RJD supporters, who had been opposed to naming of the square after Modi, tried to remove the plaque bearing the name of the square. When we protested, they said that the RJD’s victory in bypolls marked their party’s resurgence and so they wanted to rename the square after Lalu Prasad,” he alleged.

However, he denied supporting the notion that the attackers were RJD supporters and said after the party supporters had left in the evening, 40-50 men came in the night on motorcycles with hockey sticks and swords and attacked his father. “The RJD supporters went away after we resolutely opposed them. However, in the night, a group of 20-25 people came to our house riding motorcycles, attacked my father with a sword, severing his head,” he said. Yadav also sustained severe injuries and his hand was cut through by a sword.

According to reports, police have arrested four people in the case and are still investigating the details of the case. Additional SP, Darbhanga, Dilnawaz Ahmad, said the police is not aware of any dispute over naming the square but are assessing all angles in the matter. “We reached the spot of the incident immediately & had arrested the culprits by night. We have recorded the statements of all the witnesses. In the brother’s case, we have recorded his statement & our investigating the matter,” said the DSP Darbhanga.

#Darbhanga (Bihar): Around 40-50 men came on 25-30 bikes with hockey sticks & swords. My father went to them to explain the situation, but was beheaded, they also tried to kill my brother: Son of 70-yr-old man who was beheaded for naming a chowk as Narendra Modi chowk pic.twitter.com/sVS5i65GKI — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2018

We reached the spot of the incident immediately & had arrested the culprits by night. We have recorded the statements of all the witnesses. In the brother's case we have recorded his statement & our investigating the matter: Dilnvaj Ahamad, DSP Darbhanga pic.twitter.com/A5gHTbRMHU — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2018

As per reports, the 70-year-old was first attacked on the head, following it his hands were slashed and then he was beheaded. The BJP workers took to streets after the mother and protested against the killing by blocking traffic for hours. They vacated the spot after assured by police of appropriate action. Meanwhile, BJP accused RJD of striking terror in the state and spreading crime.

