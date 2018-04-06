The Mumbai Police have issued advisories for those travelling in areas around the Western Express Highway as major traffic halt is expected in the city. The reason behind the traffic halt is mega celebrations of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) foundation day that will take place in the city on Friday. BJP chief Amit Shah will address around 3 lakh party workers at the event.

Ahead of the mega celebrations of Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) foundation day on Friday, the Mumbai Police have issued advisories for those travelling in areas around the Western Express Highway as major traffic halt is expected in the city. BJP chief Amit Shah will address around 3 lakh party workers at the event, which is planned at the MMRDA grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex. Amit Shah was welcomed in the city with a massive bike rally organised by BJP workers on Thursday, which led to zero traffic movement on the road that connects the Mumbai’s western suburbs to the city. Several people faced traffic halt and actor Amitabh Bachchan was one of them.

In the event organised for today, a huge crowd is expected to come from across the state as BJP has booked 28 trains from across the state, as also 50,000 private buses and vehicles for transportation.In the advisories issued by the Mumbai Police for those travelling in areas around the Western Express Highway reads:”Traffic congestion is likely to occur on approach roads to Western Express Highway and Eastern Express Highway towards BKC. Commuters are advised to avoid Santa Cruz Chembur Link Road (SCLR), Surve Junction on LBS Road, Sion Junction, Dharavi T Junction, Hansbhugra Marg, CST Road, Nehru Road till Ambedkar Junction and Sharadadevi Road as far as possible.”

In another notification for the students, the advisory states that students appearing for exams and commuters going towards airports/railway stations may plan in advance and travel as per advised. Several Mumbaikars will face the traffic jams on the arterial Western Express Highway, a road that connects the Mumbai’s western suburbs to the city.

