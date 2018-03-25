A Rama Navami pandal organised by the saffron party workers was vandalised by unidentified miscreants in Bardhman in West Bengal on Saturday night, March 24. The BJP has alleged that the pandal was attacked by the ruling Trinamool Congress. This time, the BJP has planned a mammoth rally on March 25, Sunday. However, the ruling TMC has banned the procession.

A pandal which was organised to celebrate Ram Navami by the Bharatiya Janata Party workers in West Bengal was vandalised by unidentified miscreants in Bardhaman last night, Saturday, March 24. At least 4 people got injured. An investigation into the incident has been launched by the police. The BJP has alleged that the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) was behind the incident, reported ANI. As the saffron party has emerged as a new political force in West Bengal, Ram Navami, has become an important date in the Bengali calendar. This is a developing story.

This time, the BJP has planned a mammoth rally on March 25, Sunday. However, the ruling TMC has banned the procession. Banerjee had ordered Director General of Police Surajit Kar Purkayastha to be on high alert and encourage locals to get information on anybody trying to disrupt peace in the state during the celebrations. “Hooliganism will not be allowed. Take strong immediate action against those trying to disrupt peace. Be it anybody, do not spare them. Do not compromise’’, TMC supremo had said.

West Bengal: 4 injured after a #RamaNavami pandal set up by BJP workers was attacked by miscreants in Bardhaman last night. BJP alleged that TMC was behind the incident. Police investigation underway. pic.twitter.com/WBP4LrrmJ4 — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2018

In the state, Ram Navami (birthday of Lord Ram) is mostly celebrated by the Vaishanavites and Bengal usually does not see mass commemoration on this festival. As the panchayat election is close, the BJP plans to bring out the biggest ever Ram Navami rally in Bengal. The panchayat election will be held in May 2018 and the TMC chief is out to check the BJP’s attempt at winning the election.

