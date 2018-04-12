On Thursday, another shocking incident was reported from Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh, when police officials found a charred body of a woman in a deteriorated condition. The local police has lodged the case and taken the body into custody for further investigation. A team of forensic experts have also been called in to help identify the body.

A charred body of a woman was found on Thursday in Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh. As per sources, the body of the deceased was in such a condition that it was difficult to even identify it. As per the latest information, the local police has lodged a case and taken the body into custody for further investigation. A team of forensic experts have also been called in to identify the body. This is yet another shocker from Unnao, where about 10 months back a minor was raped by a BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar.

A few days ago, a girl hailing from Sambhal district of the state was allegedly set on fire by her neighbour for resisting molestation. Hearing her loud cries the locals rushed the lady to a nearest hospital. The doctors looking after the victim claimed that she has suffered over 70% of burn injuries. As per reports, the incident took place on Tuesday noon.

#Unnao: Burnt body of woman found in forest area, in Asoha. The body has not been identified yet, police and forensic team conduct investigation — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 12, 2018

Commenting on the condition of the burn victim from Sambhal, the doctor said that the girl was provided with first aid. The doctor also added that the girl had severe burn injuries and he further asked the family of the victim to take her to another hospital for better treatment. As per reports, the victim was being stalked by a neighbour. She had raised the alarm but all her complaints went ignored. Commenting on the incident, the family of the victim blamed their neighbour for killing their daughter.

