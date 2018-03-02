The Bombay High Court has dismissed a plea by a resident of Mumbai seeking the divorce from his wife on the allegations that she did not cook tasty food and she used to wake up late. The Bombay High Court upheld the family court’s decision which had earlier dismissed the petitioner on the grounds that the case did not amount to cruelty. The wife denied the allegations and in turn alleged that her in laws used to insist her to cook food before going to the work.

The Bombay High Court has ousted a plea filed by a resident of Santacruz seeking the divorce from his wife on the allegations that she had failed to be a dutiful wife. The plea by husband said she used to wake up late and she did not cook tasty food. While hearing the plea, a bench of Justices KK Tated and Sarang Kotwal said that the allegations by husband could not be a ground for divorce. The court also cited that allegations are not that serious and did not amount to cruelty, so the court must not interfere with the case. The court upheld the order by a family court that had earlier dismissed the plea by the husband.

The court observed that the petitioner’s wife had the burden of household work as she is a working woman. The petitioner had challenged the family court which had already dismissed the decision in favour of petitioner wife. The petitioner supported plea with his father statements such as those made above. However, the petitioner-wife denied all the allegations and in turn alleged that his husband and in-laws used to insist her to cook food for the entire family before leaving for work. Supporting her allegations, she submitted pieces of evidence such as a statement of a neighbour and some relatives from the petitioner’s wife, who have seen her busy in household work when they used to visit her husband’s home.

ALSO READ: 46-year-old man arrested for showing slipper to PM Narendra Modi in Chennai

The bench said, ” It is difficult to believe that the Respondent (Wife of the petitioner) was constantly abusing and threatening the petitioner and his parents. It is further the Appellant’s (petitioner) case that when he used to return home late, the respondent failed to cook well or take care of his needs. One can’t lose sight of the fact that the respondent herself was a working woman who, in addition to her job, had the additional task of cooking each morning and evening, of buying vegetables, and groceries on her way home from work.”

ALSO READ: Caught on camera: Man stabbed 50 times by group of bikers in Delhi’s Khanpur area

ALSO READ: Need to put full efforts to finish BJP, Congress in Telangana: Asaduddin Owaisi to party workers

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App