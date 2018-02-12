A 13-year-old girl was allegedly set on fire by a boy when she resisted his attempt to sexually assault her, a police official said on Monday. The incident took place on Saturday in Rajgarh's Sustani village in Madhya Pradesh. The condition of the victim is critical as she has suffered 50% burn injuries. As per officials, the boy has been taken under custody on Sunday night.

In a dreadful incident surfaced from Rajgarh’s Sustani village in Madhya Pradesh, a 13-year-old girl was allegedly set on fire by a boy who was trying to sexually assault her. The boy set her ablaze as she was trying to resist him from assaulting her. According to the police, the girl has suffered severe injuries and has been admitted to a hospital in Rajgarh district. The girl has undergone 50% burn injuries and it is a challenge for doctors to treat her. The boy had gone into hiding on Saturday night. The police officials have confirmed that the boy has been taken into the custody on Sunday night.

On Saturday, the girl was alone at her house in the village as her family members were out working at a field. As per police officials, this boy sneaked into her house after finding no one around her to save her. He tried to assault her but the girl fought back furiously. The boy was also beating her up and then suddenly he took some cooking kerosene oil, and poured it on her and set her on fire. After this, villagers come out for help and the girl was taken to a hospital in Rajgarh district, 115 km from state capital Bhopal.

Taking a serious note of the incident, Rajgarh district Superintendent of Police Simala Prasad directed the security personnel to launch a search for the boy, who was traced and taken into custody last night, Singh said. A case has been filed under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) against the accused, police said.