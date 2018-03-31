The incident of BR Ambedkar’s statue being vandalised in Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh comes to light just a few days after the Home Ministry sent an advisory to all state governments and Union Territories to take strong action to prevent such incidents. The incident which was reported from Jhunsi’s Trivenipuram in Allahabad is the third incident in the month of March. The following incidents of the statue of famous personalities being vandalised by miscreants surfaced after the ruling BJP swept the majority of votes in Tripura assembly elections 2018.

Just a few days after Dr BR Ambedkar’s statue was vandalised in Meerut, the unidentified miscreants have again hit back but this time in another city of Uttar Pradesh, Allahabad. On Saturday morning, some unidentified people damaged the statue of Dalit leader Dr BR Ambedkar in Jhunsi area. The head of BR Ambedkar’s statue was found lying on ground. After the locals reported the matter, the police reached the spot and registered a case in the matter. The incident which was reported from Jhunsi’s Trivenipuram in Allahabad is the third incident of BR Ambedkar’s statue being vandalised in the state.

The incident comes to light just a few days after the Home Ministry sent an advisory to all state governments and Union Territories to take strong action to prevent such incidents. The following incidents of the statue of famous personalities being vandalised by miscreants surfaced after the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept the majority of votes in Tripura assembly elections 2018 after Communist revolutionary Vladimir Lenin’s statue was brought down. After Lenin’s statue, several statues of other leaders were also either vandalised or defaced.

A statue of social reformer Ramasamy Periyar, located inside the Tirupattur corporation office, was also destructed in Vellore district of Tamil Nadu. Apart from this, the founder of Jan Sangh, Shyama Prasad’s idol was also defaced in Kolkata’s Kalighat. Earlier this month on March 7, a statue of Dr BR Ambedkar was vandalised by unidentified people in Meerut’s Mawana. BR Ambedkar, who is popularly known as Baba Saheb, was an Indian jurist, economist, politician and social reformer who inspired the Dalit Buddhist Movement and campaigned against social discrimination against Untouchables (Dalits). A few days later on March 10, Dr BR Ambedkar’s Azamgarh statue in Uttar Pradesh was vandalised by unidentified people.

