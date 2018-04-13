On Friday, Uttar Pradesh police filed another incident BR Ambedkar state vandalizing in Uttar Pradesh’s Ganja village of Jaunpur district. The incident happened a day before the 127th birth anniversary of Dalit icon, said police. The 2-feet statue of the BR Ambedkar was taken off the pedestal on which it had been installed.

Another shocking incident of vandalizing the statue of Dalit icon BR Ambedkar was reported on Friday in Ganja village of Jaunpur district in Uttar Pradesh. The incident happened a day before the 127th birth anniversary of Dalit icon, said police. As per the report, the 2-feet statue of the BR Ambedkar was taken off the pedestal on which it had been installed. As a result, his legs came off while the shoes of the statue remained stuck to the brick-concrete pedestal.

An investigating officer said that the case has been logged and police is trying to find the clues of the culprits. Only a day ago, the police had sounded an alert across Uttar Pradesh for possible attempts to damage the statues of the Dalit stalwart and the chief architect of India’s constitution ahead of his birth anniversary on April 14. Ambedkar’s statues were vandalised in Meerut, Budayun, Saharanpur, Firozabad, and Bulandshahr in March, triggering angry protests from the opposition Bahujan Samaj Party and the Samajwadi Party.

Statue of BR Ambedkar vandalised by unidentified persons in Jaunpur's Gajna yesterday #UttarPradesh pic.twitter.com/BBeuzrAsaq — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 13, 2018

Earlier, some unidentified miscreants vandalised the statue of the leader located at Satna’s civil lines area in Madhya Pradesh. This is the second incident of statue vandalism from the state in just three days. The statue vandalism incident in Madhya Pradesh comes to light after a number of statues of BR Ambedkar were damaged or defaced by in several districts of Uttar Pradesh. Statue vandalism incidents have been surfacing at the time when the nation is facing unrest over the SC/ST Act.

