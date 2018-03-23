In Malappuram district of Kerala, a bride-to-be named Athira was stabbed to death by her own father. The woman was supposed to get married to an army man, who belongs to a dalit community. The cause of the woman's death was an arugement that took place between the father and the daughter.

In a horrific incident a 22-year-old-woman, named Athira in Kerala’s Malappuram was stabbed to death by her own father just before a few hours of her wedding. The father had resentfully agreed to let her marry the man who is a Dalit. Belonging to a non-Dalit community, the father remained opposed to the match even though he did give consent to their marriage, which was supposed to be held today, Friday, March 23rd. The cause of the woman’s death was an arguement that took place between the father and the daughter. As the arguement turned into a quarrel the father stabbed her multiple times with a sharp-edged weapon until she fainted and succumbed to injuries.

In a case of Honour killing, the bride, Athira was in love with an Army man, who belongs from a Dalit community. According to the police, the couple was seeing each other for over a year. The victim was working in the dialysis centre of Manjeri Medical College. According to a report published by Mumbai Mirror, the father, identified as Rajan was in a drunk state when he fought with his daughter.

The bride was rushed to the hospital but could not be saved. The father has been taken into custody and is being scrutinised, claimed the police. According to a report by HuffingtonPost, Honour killing in India have grown by more than 796% from 2014 to 2015. The highest of such incidents occurred in Uttar Pradesh, whereas many 131 honour killings were reported in 2015. The apex court in its 2006 judgment termed such killings as ‘barbaric’.

