A 60-meter long bridge built over Assi Ganga river on Gangotri Highway in Uttarakhand suddenly collapsed on Sunday. Reports said that the bridge collapsed when an overloaded truck was passing over it in the morning. The incident has halted the traffic movement in the region. The bridge connects Gangotri, Maneri, Harsil and several villages on the hills.

A bridge built over Assi Ganga river on Gangotri Highway in Uttarakhand collapsed on Sunday. The sudden collapse of the 60-meter long bridge has halted the traffic movement in the region. People travelling to Badrinath, a pilgrimage site for Hindus, are the one who have been affected the most. Reports said that the bridge has collapsed for the second time within three months. According to a leading media agency, the incident occurred at around 10:30am when an overloaded truck was trying to cross the bridge.

The district administration and rescue teams rushed to the location and initiated the reconstruction operation. There have been no reports of someone being injured. The bridge connects Gangotri, Maneri, Harsil and several villages on the hills. The bridge constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) was earlier collapsed on December 14. The bridge was constructed in place of the main bridge, which was collapsed during the 2013 Uttarakhand floods. At that time, a magisterial inquiry was also ordered in the incident.

Uttarakhand: Bridge built over Assi Ganga river on Gangotri highway has collapsed, traffic movement stopped. pic.twitter.com/XUVnsGPS3I — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2018

