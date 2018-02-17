Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has expelled nearly 1000 students for adopting unfair means during the Class 12 board examination. The Class examinations had started on February 6 and ended on February 16. From last many years, Bihar is facing a lot of criticism over the reports of mass cheating in the board examinations. Speaking on the matter, BSEB chairman said mass cheating is a thing of past and it is impossible now.

Speaking on the matter, BSEB chairman said that along the action against appeared students, 25 fake examiners were also caught for helping students to cheat in the examinations. FIR’s have also been lodged against the guardians. Nearly 11 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 exams at 1,384 centres across the state. Last year, Bihar faced a lot of criticism over the reports of mass cheating. BSEB chairman said, “this time the examinations were held in a free and fair manner and mass cheating was a thing of past. It is impossible now.”

In 2016, Bihar board and its educational structure faced a lot of criticism and many controversies erupted after arts topper Ruby Rai failed to explain the basics of music, one of his subjects. When asked about the list of subjects, he called the political science as ‘prodigal science’. The 24-year-old appeared for the board exams at a school in Samastipur and scored 82.6%.

Last year again, Ganesh Kumar, who topped the Class 12 board exams in arts failed to answer the questions raised by the journalists about the music, in which he scored 65 out of 70 in practicals. When asked about the Lata Mangeshkar, he said the singer is popularly known as Maithili Kokila, a title given to Sharad Sinha. Following the incident last year, rather than trying to improve the educational structure, the education minister criticised the media for raking up everything negative.