BSNL job scam: A Hyderabad-based BSNL employee was arrested for cheating the public for the past 2 years on the pretext of providing jobs. The accused was nabbed by the Nacharam police on Tuesday, June 26. A case has been registered against the accused, Komaraiah Naik under many sections of the IPC at the Nacharam police station.

A BSNL employee in Hyderabad was booked for cheating the public for 2 years for promising them job opportunity at BSNL reported Deccan Chronicle. The Nacharam police on Tuesday, June 26, said they have arrested 36-year-old Komaraiah Naik, a resident of Shirdi Sai colony, for charging money from candidates on the pretext of providing employment. Narsingh Rao, one such candidate, who was seeking a job, was trapped by this false promise and paid Rs 2 lakh to the accused on June 15. Komaraiah beguiled many candidates and earned of Rs 19 lakh.

A case has been registered against the accused under many sections of the Indian Penal Code at the Nacharam police station, reported Deccan Chronicle.

In a similar incident, On June 23, 3 directors and 1 manager of Gurgaon based company were detained in a fraudulent case.

An FIR under section 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of IPC was registered of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sushant Lok police station.

