The massive Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) project, popularly known as the Bullet Train, signed between India and Japan will cut down commuting time for all Mumbai commuters within the city. The estimated travel time has been prepared by the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL). It will benefit commuters as their time will be saved, from Thane one will be able to reach Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) in mere 10 minutes, which currently takes 30 minutes by local train and 50 minutes to one hour by road. However, the commute will be expensive.

The approximated fare range is 1.5 times higher than the fare of the first class AC. The approximate travel time from Virar to BKC will cut to 24 minutes as compared to the 40 minute occupied local train ride. However, a one-way journey from Virar to BKC, a commuter will have to pay Rs 500, while for Thane to BKC, he/she has and others will have to pay Rs 250 and for Boisar-BKC Rs 750. In total, 508km bullet train between Mumbai and Ahmedabad will stop at 12 stations, which includes Virar, Boisar, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vodadora, Anand, Ahmedabad, Sabarmati, Thane and Vapi. The time during will be reduced and the journey will be completed in mere two hours.

This cooperative initiative signed with Japan government will provide a loan of about Rs 90,000 at a minuscule interest rate of 0.1% over 50 years. The repayment of the loan is to start after 15 years of receiving the loan. Around 1.6 crore people are expected to travel by train every year when the massive project starts to begin its operation. The central government claimed that by 2050, approximately 1.6 lakh commuters will travel by the high-speed train on a day. The launch of this massive Bullet Train project was signed in 2017 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe.

